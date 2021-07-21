Middletown passes levy to replace fire stations

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Middletown passed a 25-year extension of a property tax that will cover the cost to replace all four of its fire stations with a 5-0 vote.

The extension means no tax increase, just the same rates residents have paid for the last decade.

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli says replacing their stations has been something they have wanted for nearly two decades.

“The health and safety of the conditions are fair at best and poor at worst,” the chief said.

City Manager Jim Palenick says the city is trying to take advantage of historically low-interest rates, but there were some opposed to the levy.

One of their concerns is that past budgets have not accounted for the upgrades.

The levy was previously used for a senior center.

It will now be on the ballot in May 2022.

