Ohio BMV warns of fraudulent postcards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio BMV has recently been made aware of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.

The postcards state that a driver’s license or identification card has expired and the processes to have the issue corrected.

The postcard has grammatical and spelling errors and also instructs the reader to visit a non-official website.

The Ohio BMV said that these are not BMV-issued postcards and the genuine BMV website is bmv.ohio.gov.

You contact the Ohio BMV at (844) 644-6268 or visiting bmv.ohio.gov.

The Ohio BMV is warning of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents. (Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.