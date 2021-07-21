Contests
Ohio BMV warns of fraudulent postcards

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio BMV has recently been made aware of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.

The postcards state that a driver’s license or identification card has expired and the processes to have the issue corrected.

The postcard has grammatical and spelling errors and also instructs the reader to visit a non-official website.

The Ohio BMV said that these are not BMV-issued postcards and the genuine BMV website is bmv.ohio.gov.

You contact the Ohio BMV at (844) 644-6268 or visiting bmv.ohio.gov.

The Ohio BMV is warning of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.
The Ohio BMV is warning of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.(Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles)

