Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: 2 stabbed in East Price Hill

Two people were hospitalized in an East Price Hill stabbing overnight, according to Cincinnati...
Two people were hospitalized in an East Price Hill stabbing overnight, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized in an East Price Hill stabbing overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers said they found the victims in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Both were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One of them, a 20-year-old man, is listed in serious condition, according to police.

The other victim has non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made while police say they continue to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob...
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs. Reds
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson Township charged with raping sleeping girl
Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition

Latest News

Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon. He will be...
‘I’m so excited and grateful’: Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting
A 1934 heatwave brought the highest recorded temperature in the history of the Queen City.
Wednesday marks anniversary of Cincinnati’s hottest-ever recorded temperature
Two people were stabbed in East Price Hill and one is in serious condition, police say.
1 in serious condition after double stabbing in East Price Hill
Medical professionals warning parents about "dry scooping" challenge
Cincinnati Children’s warns about dangerous ‘dry scooping’ TikTok challenge