Police: 2 stabbed in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized in an East Price Hill stabbing overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers said they found the victims in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Both were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One of them, a 20-year-old man, is listed in serious condition, according to police.

The other victim has non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made while police say they continue to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.