Police: 2 teens facing assault charges after fight broke out at Kings Island Saturday night

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Enquirer) - Mason police responded to a fight that broke out at Kings Island Saturday night between six juveniles.

Now, according to our media partners at the Enquirer, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old are facing assault charges for their involvement in the fight, police said.

Around 7 p.m., an officer responded to the Action Zone area at the park for a reported fight.

The officer located two girls, ages 11 and 14, and an 18-year old man who said they had been jumped by two males, ages 14 and 19.

The group of three told police the fight began when the two men insulted them, leading to a verbal altercation. The group said they eventually walked away but later ran into the two men at Kings Island and a physical fight broke out.

Adults in the area eventually broke up the fight.

During the fight, the 18-year-old who told police the two men had jumped him was severely injured in his eye and later required medical attention.

The two girls also told police they were struck in the fight.

Police said the 14-year old and 19-year-old are being charged with three counts of assault.

