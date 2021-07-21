Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rains bring out whip scorpions in search of ‘food and love,’ officials say

Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip"...
Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip" tail; long, thin front legs; and heavy mouthparts that serve as pincers.(NPS/CA Hoyt | Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Gray News) – The summer rains in Texas are bringing vinegaroons out of their burrows.

The nocturnal creatures are typically found in the desert, but this one was spotted around the Chisos Basin campground.

Summer rains bring vinegaroons out of their burrows in search of food and love. Vinegaroons are about 3 inches long and...

Posted by Big Bend National Park on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Despite their terrifying appearance, Big Bend National Park officials say the vinegaroons are in search of food and love.

“They can pinch with their heavy mouthparts (pedipalps) and shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their ‘whip’ to protect themselves,” park officials said in post on Facebook.

Equipped with that information, Houston Chronicle reporter Abigail Rosenthal referred to the creature as a “land lobster from hell.”

But according to park officials, the so-called “whip scorpions” are not a threat, unless you annoy them.

They use their long, front legs to hunt invertebrates like millipedes, scorpions, crickets and cockroaches by sensing vibrations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob...
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs. Reds
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson Township charged with raping sleeping girl
Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition

Latest News

People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Mykiara Jones
Teen dies after being pulled from water at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
DHL is recruiting to fill 1,100 positions. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at CVG by end of year
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order