Search for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown to resume Wednesday

Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky(elizabethtownky.org)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown will resume Wednesday morning.

Chris Denham with the Elizabethtown Police Department said around 3:45 p.m., people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw the kayaker “in distress.”

The search continued until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews from several other area agencies have assisted Etown PD officers in the search, including Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Hardin County EMS, Campbellsville Fire, Elizabethtown Fire, and Louisville Metro Police.

Denham said the kayaker is a man but has not released his identity.

The lake has been closed to allow for the search.

