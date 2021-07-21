Contests
Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze, vivid sunsets to Tri-State skies

Cool sunsets... But also, bad air quality.
Crimson red sunset over a barn in Kentucky.
Crimson red sunset over a barn in Kentucky.(Steve Blevins)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Send us your sunset photos with the FOX19 NOW app on Apple or Android)

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a hazy few days in the Tri-State with vividly red sunrises and sunsets.

It’s due to wildfire smoke traveling from parts of Canada and western US states.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are a total of 83 large fire incidents burning across the nation that have burned nearly 1.3 million acres of land.

The smoke lifts into the atmosphere, where the jet stream carries it eastward replacing our limpid clear summer skies with a translucent veil.

Radiant sunsets? Yep. But also, air quality issues.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is testing a smoke model for issuing guidance on how wildfire smoke will impact downwind areas. The model currently shows a large swath of North America veiled by the smoke.

Compare that map to the below map of Air Quality indices in the eastern United States.

Air Quality Index map over the eastern United States shows the impact of the jet stream's...
Air Quality Index map over the eastern United States shows the impact of the jet stream's conveyance of wildfire smoke.(National)

According to smoke model forecasts, the wildfire smoke is expected to stay around our region for the next few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

