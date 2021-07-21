Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze, vivid sunsets to Tri-State skies

(Send us your sunset photos with the FOX19 NOW app on Apple or Android)

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a hazy few days in the Tri-State with vividly red sunrises and sunsets.

It’s due to wildfire smoke traveling from parts of Canada and western US states.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are a total of 83 large fire incidents burning across the nation that have burned nearly 1.3 million acres of land.

The smoke lifts into the atmosphere, where the jet stream carries it eastward replacing our limpid clear summer skies with a translucent veil.

Radiant sunsets? Yep. But also, air quality issues.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is testing a smoke model for issuing guidance on how wildfire smoke will impact downwind areas. The model currently shows a large swath of North America veiled by the smoke.

Smoke from major wildfires out West is spreading across the country this week, affecting air quality in many regions.



Here, NOAA's HRRR-Smoke model forecasts the movement of smoke from Wed - Thurs, 7/21-22.



Learn more about HRRR-Smoke: https://t.co/QjzSF2OGdB pic.twitter.com/i7NQkD2U1N — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) July 21, 2021

Compare that map to the below map of Air Quality indices in the eastern United States.

Air Quality Index map over the eastern United States shows the impact of the jet stream's conveyance of wildfire smoke. (National)

According to smoke model forecasts, the wildfire smoke is expected to stay around our region for the next few days.

