Traffic Alert: Biden’s visit causes road, interstate closures

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Biden’s visit to Cincinnati is causing a number of road closures around the Tri-State.

Biden landed around 4:10 p.m. at CVG. His route to the first of several destinations Wednesday evening was not released beforehand.

We have now learned of the following road closures:

  • I-275 in Northern Kentucky from the airport westbound into Ohio is closed;
  • I-275 between I-75 in Kentucky and I-74 in Ohio is closed; and
  • US 50 on the west side of Hamilton County is closed from Delhi Road to the Indiana State Line.

The roads are expected to open by 5 p.m.

The route has the president’s motorcade skipping the Brent Spence Bridge on its way to Cincinnati’s West Side.

