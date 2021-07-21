Traffic Alert: Biden’s visit causes road, interstate closures

>> Live Traffic Map

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Biden’s visit to Cincinnati is causing a number of road closures around the Tri-State.

Biden landed around 4:10 p.m. at CVG. His route to the first of several destinations Wednesday evening was not released beforehand.

We have now learned of the following road closures:

I-275 in Northern Kentucky from the airport westbound into Ohio is closed;

I-275 between I-75 in Kentucky and I-74 in Ohio is closed; and

US 50 on the west side of Hamilton County is closed from Delhi Road to the Indiana State Line.

The roads are expected to open by 5 p.m.

The route has the president’s motorcade skipping the Brent Spence Bridge on its way to Cincinnati’s West Side.

