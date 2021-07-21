Traffic Alert: Biden’s visit causes road, interstate closures
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Biden’s visit to Cincinnati is causing a number of road closures around the Tri-State.
Biden landed around 4:10 p.m. at CVG. His route to the first of several destinations Wednesday evening was not released beforehand.
We have now learned of the following road closures:
- I-275 in Northern Kentucky from the airport westbound into Ohio is closed;
- I-275 between I-75 in Kentucky and I-74 in Ohio is closed; and
- US 50 on the west side of Hamilton County is closed from Delhi Road to the Indiana State Line.
The roads are expected to open by 5 p.m.
The route has the president’s motorcade skipping the Brent Spence Bridge on its way to Cincinnati’s West Side.
>> President Joe Biden lands in Tri-State
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.