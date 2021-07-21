Contests
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek

A railroad train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
A railroad train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WAVE) - A CSX train derailed on Tuesday evening in Hardin County with seven train cars falling into a creek. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on St. Clare Street near I-65, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said.

CSX confirmed on Tuesday night that no one was hurt and the train was not carrying hazardous materials.

“The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we work to fully restore the area,” a CSX spokesperson said in a statement.

There were several agencies involved in the response, including crews from Hardin County and Bullitt County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

