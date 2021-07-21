Contests
Wednesday marks anniversary of Cincinnati’s hottest-ever recorded temperature

A 1934 heatwave brought the highest recorded temperature in the history of the Queen City.
A 1934 heatwave brought the highest recorded temperature in the history of the Queen City.
By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A searing 13-day heatwave visited Cincinnati in July 1934, bringing the hottest temperature ever recorded to the Queen City.

It was during the Dust Bowl, so hot weather was common across the parched American landscape. Without air conditioning residents of Mt. Adams fled to Eden Park to sleep at night and escape bedroom temperatures hovering around 100°.

On June 21 and 22 the temperature peaked at 108 degrees, the hottest it’s ever been in Cincinnati.

The average high temperature for the 13-day heatwave was over 100 degrees, a very rare event in the Queen City.

The 1934 heatwave brought 13 days with an average temperature above 100 degrees.
The 1934 heatwave brought 13 days with an average temperature above 100 degrees.(WXIX)

Two years later the weather in July 1936 was slightly hotter during another historic hot spell, though no day reached the 108 degree all-time record set in 1934.

The 1936 heatwave got hotter on average than the 1934 heatwave but never produced the record...
The 1936 heatwave got hotter on average than the 1934 heatwave but never produced the record 108 degree temperature seen i 1934.(WXIX)

