Wednesday Sun & Cloud Mix, Tad Humid

Humidity and rain chances increase at times this weekend.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are dry Wednesday morning as we prepare for more humidity on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

A weak cold front will drop southward into the Ohio Valley from the Great lakes Wednesday and with it comes a slight chance of a sprinkle or very light shower.

Thursday will be pleasant with highs near 82 degrees, but the humidity will climb Friday and the weekend and all next week look to be very humid.

The chance of rain increases and scattered showers will threaten your outdoor plans Friday through early Monday morning. Most of the time it will be dry and Sunday looks to have the greatest chance of rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

