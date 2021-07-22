16-year-old and 19-year-old charged in Westwood shooting death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a teenager and an adult have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Westwood last month.

Christian Henderson, 19, and Savannah Wilson, 16, were arrested Wednesday with help from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Police say both have been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Luke Macke, 23, was found in a crashed car in the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue on June 24.

Luke Macke (Cincinnati Police Department)

Police say they soon realized Macke had been shot.

Despite life-saving measures, police say he died at the scene.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542

