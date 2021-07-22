Contests
3 injured in shooting at Dayton nightclub, sheriff's office says

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were shot at a nightclub in Montgomery County early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the K-9 Club on Germantown Pike.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three victims were transported to area hospitals.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

