Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Air quality alert issued for Tri-State residents due to western wildfires

Smoke from wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest has prompted Indiana to issue a...
Smoke from wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest has prompted Indiana to issue a statewide air quality alert.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s environmental agency issued a statewide air quality alert this week urging Hoosiers to slow down and take other steps as smoke wafts across the state from wildfires burning in the western U.S. and Canada.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday it issued the air quality alert for Wednesday and Thursday because of microscopic smoke particles from the wildfires.

Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze, vivid sunsets to Tri-State skies

That smoke has blanketed much of the continent. IDEM is encouraging Hoosiers to reduce how much time they spend outside doing various activities, to avoid exercising near busy roadways and to take other steps such avoiding burning wood or making other unnecessary fires.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon. He will be...
Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Teen drowns at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.
Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’
President Biden lands at CVG ahead of a trip to Cincinnati for a town hall on Wednesday.
Traffic Alert: Second round of road, interstate closures in effect for Biden’s visit

Latest News

Columbus City School District students and faculty will wear masks to begin the 2021-22 school...
Ohio’s largest school district will require masks in the fall
Northern Kentucky University is eliminating all student debt amassed since Spring 2020.
NKU nixes student debt accumulated during pandemic
Fairfield High School, Class of 1968 Initials M.R.M. (man’s ring)
Middletown police searching for owners of 4 class rings
Middletown police are searching for the owners of four class rings