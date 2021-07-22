Air quality alert issued for Tri-State residents due to western wildfires

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s environmental agency issued a statewide air quality alert this week urging Hoosiers to slow down and take other steps as smoke wafts across the state from wildfires burning in the western U.S. and Canada.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday it issued the air quality alert for Wednesday and Thursday because of microscopic smoke particles from the wildfires.

That smoke has blanketed much of the continent. IDEM is encouraging Hoosiers to reduce how much time they spend outside doing various activities, to avoid exercising near busy roadways and to take other steps such avoiding burning wood or making other unnecessary fires.

Smoke from major wildfires out West is spreading across the country this week, affecting air quality in many regions.



Here, NOAA's HRRR-Smoke model forecasts the movement of smoke from Wed - Thurs, 7/21-22.



Learn more about HRRR-Smoke: https://t.co/QjzSF2OGdB pic.twitter.com/i7NQkD2U1N — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) July 21, 2021

