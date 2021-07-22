Contests
Bengals announce Ring of Honor inductees

The Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium. Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
The Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium. Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals announced Ken Anderson and Ken Riley will join Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class.

The Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition.

Season Ticket Members selected Anderson and Riley from a ballot that featured 17 former players.

The Ring of Honor induction ceremony will take place during halftime on Sept. 30, when the Bengals play on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We have a long history of players, many of them great players. Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are at the top of that list of great players,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a news release. “They were the type of players that we like to think our team is all about. I am pleased they are the top picks of the fans.”

Anderson’s 16 seasons are the most by a Bengals player. The four-time Pro Bowler played 192 games in a career highlighted by leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl while winning the NFL MVP and passing title in 1981.

Ken Anderson, one of the inductees into the Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class. Played from...
Ken Anderson, one of the inductees into the Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class. Played from 1974-75 and 1981-82.(Cincinnati Bengals)

Riley’s 65 career interceptions are the fifth most all-time, and the most by a pure cornerback in the NFL. Riley played in a Bengals-record 207 games as the only defender in team history to play 15 seasons. He holds the team record for interception return yards, 596, and interception returns for touchdowns, 5.

Ken Riley, one of the inductees into the Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class. Holds an...
Ken Riley, one of the inductees into the Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class. Holds an all-time club record of 65 interceptions(Cincinnati Bengals)

