Boone County Schools not requiring students, staff to wear masks inside school

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Boone County Schools will not mandate masks for students or staff inside its buildings when the school year begins Aug. 18.

Masks will not be required inside schools, but are recommended, regardless of the individual’s vaccination status, Superintendent Matthew Turner said.

Whether to wear a mask or not inside the school will be up to the family and student.

“We will support students and staff that choose to wear a mask and will not tolerate shaming or harassment of anyone, as we must respect their choice,” Turner said.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks while on the school bus, Turner said.

The Boone County Board of Education said they reserve the right to revisit the mask decision “based on the level of COVID infections in our schools and community.”

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education has yet to decide whether it will require masks in the fall.

CPS Board members say the mask issue will come up at its August meeting.

The Columbus City Schools announced Thursday it will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside buildings and on school buses for the start of the fall semester.

A bill introduced last week to the Ohio Senate would ban Ohio’s public schools and colleges from mandating masks for students and faculty. It has yet to be acted upon.

