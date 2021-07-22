Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Boone County Schools not requiring students, staff to wear masks inside school

The new school year begins on Aug. 18.
The new school year begins on Aug. 18.(ktuu)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Boone County Schools will not mandate masks for students or staff inside its buildings when the school year begins Aug. 18.

Masks will not be required inside schools, but are recommended, regardless of the individual’s vaccination status, Superintendent Matthew Turner said.

Whether to wear a mask or not inside the school will be up to the family and student.

“We will support students and staff that choose to wear a mask and will not tolerate shaming or harassment of anyone, as we must respect their choice,” Turner said.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks while on the school bus, Turner said.

The Boone County Board of Education said they reserve the right to revisit the mask decision “based on the level of COVID infections in our schools and community.”

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education has yet to decide whether it will require masks in the fall.

CPS Board members say the mask issue will come up at its August meeting.

The Columbus City Schools announced Thursday it will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside buildings and on school buses for the start of the fall semester.

A bill introduced last week to the Ohio Senate would ban Ohio’s public schools and colleges from mandating masks for students and faculty. It has yet to be acted upon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon. He will be...
Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Teen drowns at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.
Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’
Protesters gather outside a union training facility on Cincinnati's West Side as President...
Protesters clash outside President Biden’s town hall in Cincinnati

Latest News

Columbus City School District students and faculty will wear masks to begin the 2021-22 school...
Ohio’s largest school district will require masks in the fall
Rand Paul has accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying in their latest back-and-forth about the...
Rand Paul says he’ll ask DOJ for ‘criminal referral’ after accusing Fauci of lying
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus