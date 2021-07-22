Comfortable humidity, lots of sunshine today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a refreshing start in the 60s, we’ll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels slowly rise across the Tri-State as we get closer to the weekend.

Rain chances are rising, but should not threaten to your outdoor plans Friday and Saturday. Friday will be warmer with a high near 86 degrees. Look for lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon and evening rain chances are slight. Sunday provides an opportunity for showers or thunderstorms.

