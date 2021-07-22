Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon. He will be...
Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Teen drowns at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.
Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’
Protesters gather outside a union training facility on Cincinnati's West Side as President...
Protesters clash outside President Biden’s town hall in Cincinnati

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, speaks between Ohio Senate president Larry Obhof, center, and...
DeWine washes hands of accusations in FirstEnergy bribery scheme with charitable donation
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you
Road rage incident in Ross Township will lead to assault charge, police say
Road rage incident in Ross Township will lead to assault charge, police say