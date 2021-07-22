‘I was thrilled:’ Sheriff McGuffey, President Biden swap gifts before town hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden exchanged gifts with Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey on Wednesday during the president’s stop in Cincinnati.

McGuffey gave Biden a special commemorative badge that honors the 20th anniversary of 9/11, according to HCSO PIO Kayla Woods.

Sheriff’s officers will have the choice to wear the badge, which has not yet been officially unveiled, later this year.

In exchange, the president gave McGuffey a presidential coin.

“Then he reached in his pocket and gave me [the coin,]” McGuffey told our media partners at the Enquirer. “I was thrilled.”

The presidential coin Biden gifted Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey during his visit to Cincinnati on Wednesday. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

“Sheriff McGuffey is extremely honored to have received this prestigious gift and for the chance to share a few moments with the president during his time here,” Woods said.

More will be revealed about the sheriff’s badges next week, according to Woods.

McGuffey, a Democrat, was previously the first female commander at the sheriff’s office. She became the first openly gay sheriff in the county’s history when she was sworn in earlier this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.