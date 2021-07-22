Low Humidity & Sunny Skies Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lower humidity sets us up for a cooler morning on Thursday look for a sun and cloud mix and high of 82 degrees.

The front has pushed south of the City and the less humid air is moving into the Tristate for only a day. Heat and humidity on the rise Friday with highs near 86 degrees, and then near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain increases and isolated showers will not be much of a threat to your outdoor plans Friday and Saturday. While a pop up chance is their in the heating of the day, Sunday expect better chance of encountering a shower or thunderstorms.

Most of the time this weekend it will be dry and Sunday looks to have the greatest chance of rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.