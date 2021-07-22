Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Major websites knocked offline

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.(Source: Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Major websites like UPS, FedEx and Home Depot were knocked offline Thursday.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai were reporting outages.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said on its website. “We are actively investigating the issue.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Websites on the internet are accessed through domain names like usp.com or homedepot.com.

The problem appeared to peak around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” Akamai said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

Websites appeared to return to normal by early afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon. He will be...
Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Teen drowns at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.
Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’
President Biden lands at CVG ahead of a trip to Cincinnati for a town hall on Wednesday.
Traffic Alert: Second round of road, interstate closures in effect for Biden’s visit

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler Co. water park where teen drowned, sheriff says
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Patients beg for COVID-19 vaccine just before intubation, doctor says