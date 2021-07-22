Middletown police searching for owners of 4 class rings

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are searching for the owners of four class rings.

They say they hope that with the public’s help, the rings can be returned to their owners or loved ones.

They have the following:

Fairfield High School, Class of 1968 Initials M.R.M. (man’s ring)

Hamilton High School, Class of 1986 Becky Bowman

Franklin High School, Class of 1983 Donald Lawrence

Garfield High School, Class of 1975 Initials E.K. (woman’s ring)

Police are asking if one of these rings belongs to you or your family member, call dispatch at 513-425-7700, selection option 0, and ask to be transferred to Shelley. Or send them a private message on Facebook.

