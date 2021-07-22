Contests
Music festival kicks off Thursday night at ICON Music Center

By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first concert at the $27 million Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center will feature KEM and Special Guest Leela James on what is traditionally the weekend of the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

The festival at Paul Brown Stadium is postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but tickets are sold out for the KEM Concert with 2,300 fans expected to attend.

To keep the spotlight on the Queen City, The Santangelo Group has three big events planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Even though we aren’t able to do the full-blown event at this point in time and had to postpone to next year, we wanted to still give everybody in Cincinnati a reason to celebrate, and our fans out of town, something to watch and keep an eye on. That’s so that they know we’re still here and excited to be back with everyone next year,” Fran DiBattista from the Cincinnati Music Festival said.

Friday, admission is free to enjoy music at Washington Park from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday will feature an outdoor artwork gallery supporting local artists and businesses.

Events this week are made possible through a partnership between the Cincinnati Music Festival, P&G and Vibe Cincinnati.

The music Friday is from Friday Flow presented by P&G and according to DiBattista, a complete lineup for the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival is expected to be released later this summer or early in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

