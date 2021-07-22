Ohio’s largest school district will require masks in the fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus City Schools will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside buildings and on school buses for the start of the fall semester.

The school district, Ohio’s largest, announced the policy Thursday afternoon.

“Safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall is a priority, and masks provide an extra layer of protection in reducing transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” said Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

The district cites an American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for universal masking in schools for everyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status.

It all cites nonspecific guidance from the CDC, though in fact the CDC announced its recommendation in early July that vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings.

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education has yet to decide whether it will require masks in the fall.

CPS Board members say the mask issue will come up at its August meeting.

A bill introduced last week to the Ohio Senate would ban Ohio’s public schools and colleges from mandating masks for students and faculty. It has yet to be acted upon.

