President Biden hosts town hall in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden’s brief stop in the Tri-State concludes with an 8 p.m. town hall at Mount St. Joe University.

The invitation-only town hall will focus on “issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy,” CNN reported last week.

The president arrived at CVG around 4 p.m., where he was greeted by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

From there Biden took a route to Cincinnati’s West Side bypassing the Brent Spence Bridge―arguably to the detriment of a case he hopes to make for an infrastructure bill currently under consideration in the Senate.

The bridge is a pivotal freight thoroughfare but also a source of congestion. Though deemed in good condition by inspectors currently evaluating the bridge during a rehabilitation project, it nonetheless carries more cars per day than originally intended, earning it the designation “functionally obsolete.”

Around 5 p.m., Biden toured an electricians training facility on Glenway Avenue.

The facility was once a Circuit City and is now backed by IBEW Local 212. Currently, it trains people how to do commercial and residential industrial work, a sector with workers in high demand, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The president said “unions are the best” when it comes to training and that they “built the middle class.” He also said without electricians the country would “come to a halt.”

As he left he took one shouted question on whether he will get that infrastructure deal. The president replied, “Yes, we will.”

Republican senators on Wednesday voted down an effort to open debate on the infrastructure bill, signaling a temporary setback for the deal brokered with Biden last month.

Twenty-two senators including Rob Portman (R-OH) released a bipartisan statement on the bill after the vote touting “significant progress” with a “final agreement” near.

“We will continue working hard to ensure we get this critical legislation right – and are optimistic that we will finalize, and be prepared to advance, this historic bipartisan proposal to strengthen America’s infrastructure and create good-paying jobs in the coming days. We appreciate our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and the administration, working with us to get this done for the American people.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.