Road rage incident in Ross Township will lead to assault charge, police say
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman in her 20′s was assaulted by a man in a road incident, all because the suspect did not like the way she was driving, a police report claims.
The incident happened off of the Highway 27 to Hamilton Cleves exit ramp, police said.
