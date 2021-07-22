Contests
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler Co. water park where teen drowned, sheriff says

The alleged violations include failing to enforce life vest rules.
By Brian Planalp and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Complaints against the Butler County adventure park where a 14-year-old drowned on Tuesday are piling up at the sheriff’s office.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says many people have contacted his office since Tuesday claiming past and possibly ongoing violations of regulations at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures Park.

Those alleged violations include failing to have certified lifeguards, failing to enforce life vest rules and failing to have rescue equipment readily available, Jones says.

Mykiara Jones, the 14-year-old girl who drowned, was not wearing a life vest at the time, according to Jones.

“After this tragedy, the number of complaints has been staggering,” Jones said, “and I feel it’s very important to obtain all relevant facts to ensure everything is being done according to regulations and safety guidelines.”

BCSO is handling the investigation but says he plans on contacting the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for assistance.

Jones, of Dayton, died after being pulled from the water at the park.

A lifeguard located Mykiara about 30 minutes after she went under the water, Jones said Wednesday. A preliminary investigation determined she was not wearing a life jacket.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for licensing installations at amusement parks and water parks in Ohio, but an ODA spokesperson says inflatable devices on lakes such as those at Land of Illusion are exempted from licensure requirements.

Other installations at the park do have to be licensed but they were not as of Wednesday. The spokesperson explained:

“Land of Illusions requested inspections recently to license three other devices (a Euro bungee, rock wall, and inflatable slide) that are operated on the ground. Upon inspection, the facility did not have the required documentation to complete the inspections and receive licenses, and therefore, ODA advised that these devices could not operate. ODA is currently awaiting complete documentation from the company. Once the documentation is secured, ODA will inspect these devices, and permission to operate may be granted.”

The water park was closed Wednesday, Land of Illusion officials said in a post on the park’s Facebook page.

“We are fully supporting state and local officials as they investigate the incident,” a park spokesperson wrote. “We would like to thank first responders and all those who participated in the rescue effort. We ask that you join us in sending thoughts and prayers and our deepest condolences to our guest’s family and friends, as well as to the team members and guests who were on site last evening during this tragedy.”

