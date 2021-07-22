Two charged in Westwood shooting death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say two teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Westwood last month.

Christian Henderson, 19, and Savannah Wilson, 16, have both been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Investigators say the two were apprehended with help from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Luke Macke, 23, was found in a crashed car in the 3000 block of Harrison Ave. June 24.

Luke Macke (Cincinnati Police Department)

Police say they soon realized he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite live-saving measuring, police say Macke died at the scene.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542

