Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘We’re back on the road!’ Rolling Stones relaunch U.S. tour

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Time is finally on their side.

The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, beginning in St. Louis on Sept. 26.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!”

Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

The 2021 No Filter tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin. The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — on Oct. 13, Los Angeles on Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium, and Las Vegas on Nov. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. The statement added that previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled; ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Further information is available on www.rollingstones.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon. He will be...
Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Teen drowns at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.
Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’
Tres Grenco was part of an online community that believed they were unjustly denied sexual or...
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Biden lands at CVG ahead of a trip to Cincinnati for a town hall on Wednesday.
Traffic Alert: Second round of road, interstate closures in effect for Biden’s visit

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium. Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
Bengals announce Ring of Honor inductees
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County Detention Center shows, from...
Men accused in Arbery’s death to get jury selection hearing
Christian Henderson, 19, has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the...
Two charged in Westwood shooting death
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada