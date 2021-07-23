Contests
2 face murder indictments in New Richmond man’s homicide

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men are now indicted in connection with the homicide of a New Richmond man earlier this month.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced Friday morning a grand jury indicted Keyanta “Tay” Gardner of Batavia Township on charges of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

If convicted on all counts, Gardner, 23, faces the possibility of life in prison without possibility of parole, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Gardner is accused of the “premeditated murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr., who was reported missing by his family on July 6,” prosecutors said in a news release.

“As the missing person investigation progressed, New Richmond Police Department called in agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to assist. Ultimately, law enforcement discovered that Gardner conspired with Christian Beasley of Cincinnati to commit the murder of Bobby Farrell. Bobby Farrell’s body was discovered in Clermont County, Ohio, on July 12, 2021, and an autopsy confirmed both Farrell’s identity, as well as the cause of death,” prosecutors wrote.

Gardner was initially charged in Clermont County Municipal Court and held on a $1 million bond.

Gardner is currently in the Clermont County Jail.

Beasley, 23, who prosecutors say is known as “Boog,” was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder.

Both will appear in court in Clermont County Friday morning.

When Farrell’s body was found, he had one apparent gunshot wound to his skull in the 2300 block of Ohio 222 in Monroe Township, court records state.

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Bobby Farrell Jr.(Photo provided)

