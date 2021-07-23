2 men hailed as ‘guardian angels’ after saving a life in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men in town on a service project are being hailed as heroes for saving a College Hill man’s life.

Thorvy Hansen and Greg Bulmahn spent the week in Cincinnati for Mission Serve, a national organization that empowers teens and adults to help homeowners with home projects they can’t complete on their own.

Hansen and Bulmahn were on Connecticut Avenue Wednesday morning when they saw 64-year-old Jim D’Angelo staggering down the street.

“He was about 300 feet away, and we couldn’t tell if he was just confused or his dog got off the leash, but we watched him for half a minute, and he was having some trouble, so we went up,” Hansen explained.

D’Angelo was having a stroke.

“Apparently, he got up and walked all the way down there, a couple of houses down,” said Diane Martin, D’Angelo’s sister. “And they went over and tried to help him.”

At first, D’Angelo told Hansen and Bulman he didn’t need help, but then he realized something was wrong as well.

“They sat him down,” Martin said, “and that’s when they called 911.”

Not only did the men get an ambulance, they also walked D’Angelo’s dog home. Then the next day, when Martin came to thank them, they all gathered and prayed.

“You almost believe in guardian angels at this point, that they were there to help Jim,” she said. “How do you thank somebody who saved your brother’s life? I don’t know what to say to them.”

For Bulmahn, it was all divine providence.

“God just puts us where He wants us to serve, and there was a reason why we decided to come on Wednesday to work a little bit, and I wasn’t even planning on coming this week to work with Mission Serve,” Bulmahn said. “So God used me for the week. God used me for that one day—and Thorvy, the other gentleman who saved Mr. Jim. So that’s what our purpose was this week.”

Hansen agrees.

“To God be the glory,” he said. “If you make yourself available, He will use you in all kinds of ways.”

D’Angelo was released from the ICU on Friday.

Martin says he is doing well. She says he has some weakness on one side that’s improving but his speech and memory are “excellent.”

