Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title

Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title
Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team is not only the best in Ohio but the best in the country.

The Cincinnati Dragons basketball finished a perfect 28-0 after winning the national championship in overtime.

FOX19 NOW’s Sports Director Joe Danneman spoke with the team about their title run and shares the amazing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon. He will be...
Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Teen drowns at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.
Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’
Luke Macke
Man killed in Westwood shooting was lured out twice by promise of sex, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati high school wheelchair team wins national title
Hot Wheels
The Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium. Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
Bengals announce Ring of Honor inductees
Penn Station Athlete of the Year: Mariemont's Will Grimmer
Penn Station Athlete of the Year: Mariemont's Will Grimmer
Penn Station Athlete of the Month: School Spirit Award
Penn Station Athlete of the Month: School Spirit Award