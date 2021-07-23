Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team is not only the best in Ohio but the best in the country.

The Cincinnati Dragons basketball finished a perfect 28-0 after winning the national championship in overtime.

FOX19 NOW’s Sports Director Joe Danneman spoke with the team about their title run and shares the amazing story.

