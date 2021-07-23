Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Elusive sheep escape from NKY owner

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Two sheep meant to be part of a Muslim holiday are still on the loose after managing to escape from two locations.

Cheik Cherif said he bought the sheep to be sacrificed as part of the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha.

“Basically, every year around this time, we Muslims, if you’re married and financially stable, you have to do a sacrifice,” explained Cherif. “It’s really important.”

Cherif and a friend picked the sheep up in Batavia and were ready to bring them to a slaughterhouse, but when they opened the door, he said the duo took off.

The two sheep made their way to Babygold Court in Colerain.

Some neighbors were able to trap the sheep in a fenced-in backyard and call the dog warden.

The sheep then were taken to a nearby farm in Springdale.

The sheep would not be contained, though.

When FOX19 NOW called the farm on Friday, the owner said the sheep escaped.

If Cherif can get the sheep back, he said he will donate them to a local farm.

Cherif and his wife were still able to perform the ritual for Eid al-Adha without the sheep.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Macke
Man killed in Westwood shooting was lured out twice by promise of sex, police say
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Joe Biden stops to speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
‘He didn’t really answer the question:’ Cincinnati restaurateur who asked Biden about labor shortage not satisfied
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

Man survives stroke thanks to good samaritans
2 men hailed as ‘guardian angels’ after saving a life in College Hill
Antonio Wilcox
Man indicted in murders of pregnant girlfriend, newborn
Simply Money - Nathan Bachrach
Simply Money - Nathan Bachrach
Opposing opinions over Covington double shooting, no arrests made at this time
Opposing opinions over Covington double shooting, no arrests made at this time