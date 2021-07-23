Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Macke
Man killed in Westwood shooting was lured out twice by promise of sex, police say
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Joe Biden stops to speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
‘He didn’t really answer the question:’ Cincinnati restaurateur who asked Biden about labor shortage not satisfied
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says
Keyanta “Tay” Gardner (left) and Christian “Boog” Beasley (right)
2 face murder indictments in New Richmond man’s homicide
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
Health department received complaint same day teen died that water park was ‘unsafe and dangerous’
Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky