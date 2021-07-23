Friday Sunshine, Humidity Returns This Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A comfortable and dry Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s in spots.

Friday will be nice again with a high of 86 degrees, but Saturday the humidity will be rising and Sunday looks like a very sticky day.

Temperatures this weekend will be near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will generate numerous showers Sunday and behind the front humidity levels will drop again. Next week looks to have about “normal” summertime humidity with a bump up Wednesday, then very nice weather returning Thursday next week.

Showers will be hard to find Friday and Saturday but numerous Sunday especially early morning and late afternoon. It looks like the rain ends Sunday night then a dry stretch wil last into Wednesday afternoon.

