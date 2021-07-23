Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Friday Sunshine, Humidity Returns This Weekend

Next rain chance Sunday morning and evening.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A comfortable and dry Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s in spots.

Friday will be nice again with a high of 86 degrees, but Saturday the humidity will be rising and Sunday looks like a very sticky day.

Temperatures this weekend will be near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will generate numerous showers Sunday and behind the front humidity levels will drop again. Next week looks to have about “normal” summertime humidity with a bump up Wednesday, then very nice weather returning Thursday next week.

Showers will be hard to find Friday and Saturday but numerous Sunday especially early morning and late afternoon. It looks like the rain ends Sunday night then a dry stretch wil last into Wednesday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Macke
Man killed in Westwood shooting was lured out twice by promise of sex, police say
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Joe Biden stops to speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
‘He didn’t really answer the question:’ Cincinnati restaurateur who asked Biden about labor shortage not satisfied
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's Friday Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Nice Day, Less Smoke, Lower Humidity, Sticky Weekend
Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Olga Breese’s Thursday Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Thursday Midday Forecast