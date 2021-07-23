Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes not running for re-election

Dusty Rhodes, Hamilton County Auditor
Dusty Rhodes, Hamilton County Auditor
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Friday, Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes announced he will not run for a ninth term in 2022.

“I am making this announcement at this time to give potential candidates for this office plenty of time to organize their campaigns for next year,” he said in a statement.

Rhodes said he intends to serve out his term which ends in March 2023.

Rhodes, a Democrat, was first elected in 1990.

Read his full statement below:

I will not be a candidate for re-election as County Auditor next year, in 2022.  I am making this announcement at this time to give potential candidates for this office plenty of time to organize their campaigns for next year.

I am grateful to the citizens of Hamilton County for having the confidence and trust in me to elect me to a record eight (8) four-year terms as County Auditor. I also thank our terrific staff who work with me and consistently meet the obligation of providing excellent service to citizens.

Looking back on over three decades of service I am proudest of reducing the staff of the Auditor’s office – through attrition – from over 200 when I was elected in 1990 to about 80 today; the technological modernization which includes having one of the first public property websites; the County’s first-ever Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) which led to many years of awards for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA);  and returning almost $50 million in unspent funds to the local governments, school districts and taxing entities in the county.

Among my regrets is our failure to convince the State Legislature to give us the authority to conduct internal audits of county government and important consumer protection ability to test fuel quality along with volume as well as closing the LLC loophole that allows real estate transactions to evade the transfer tax.

I intend to serve out my term, to which the voters elected me, which ends in March, 2023 and give my full support and cooperation to whomever the voters select to fill this important, independent county office in the General Election next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Macke
Man killed in Westwood shooting was lured out twice by promise of sex, police say
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Joe Biden stops to speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
‘He didn’t really answer the question:’ Cincinnati restaurateur who asked Biden about labor shortage not satisfied
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Unsafe and dangerous’: Health district received complaint about water park same day teen died
Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
USPS looks to fill more than 200 openings during July job fairs
19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Will $300 weekly unemployment benefits return in Ohio?
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says