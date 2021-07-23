Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes not running for re-election

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Friday, Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes announced he will not run for a ninth term in 2022.

“I am making this announcement at this time to give potential candidates for this office plenty of time to organize their campaigns for next year,” he said in a statement.

Rhodes said he intends to serve out his term which ends in March 2023.

Rhodes, a Democrat, was first elected in 1990.

Read his full statement below:

I will not be a candidate for re-election as County Auditor next year, in 2022. I am making this announcement at this time to give potential candidates for this office plenty of time to organize their campaigns for next year.

I am grateful to the citizens of Hamilton County for having the confidence and trust in me to elect me to a record eight (8) four-year terms as County Auditor. I also thank our terrific staff who work with me and consistently meet the obligation of providing excellent service to citizens.

Looking back on over three decades of service I am proudest of reducing the staff of the Auditor’s office – through attrition – from over 200 when I was elected in 1990 to about 80 today; the technological modernization which includes having one of the first public property websites; the County’s first-ever Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) which led to many years of awards for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA); and returning almost $50 million in unspent funds to the local governments, school districts and taxing entities in the county.

Among my regrets is our failure to convince the State Legislature to give us the authority to conduct internal audits of county government and important consumer protection ability to test fuel quality along with volume as well as closing the LLC loophole that allows real estate transactions to evade the transfer tax.

I intend to serve out my term, to which the voters elected me, which ends in March, 2023 and give my full support and cooperation to whomever the voters select to fill this important, independent county office in the General Election next year.

