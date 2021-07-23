Health department received complaint same day teen died that water park was ‘unsafe and dangerous’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The same day 14-year-old Mykiara Jones died after she was pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures, the local health department says it received a complaint alleging it was overcapacity and “unsafe and dangerous” three days earlier.

The Butler County General Health District disclosed the complaint to FOX19 NOW when we asked earlier this week if they had any current or past ones about the water park in Butler County’s Madison Township, some 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

The complaint type, which the health district says it received Tuesday, July 20, is classified “pool/spa/beach.”

The health district provided us the following description:

“Complaint Details: Was there on Saturday from 1-4 pm July 17th. Said that she felt that they were over capacity. She said there was like 600 people there. There was no adult supervision for business. There was a group of teenagers running the whole place. The water slide was shut down. Kids were going in and out of the (adventure) ride using both ends. Kids were pushing other kids around. No one was trying to control the crowd. Felt it was unsafe and dangerous for people that were there.”

Under current state law, health departments in Ohio lack authority to regulate or oversee this type of facility in any way, nor do they have any enforcement capabilities, Butler County General Health District wrote us in an email.

The county’s heath district, under the Ohio Department of Health, inspects and regulates public swimming pools, but not lakes, they say.

“We do not have jurisdiction over this type of swimming facility, thus we have no enforcement capabilities. We do inspect the concession stand that is a licensed food service entity,” they said in response to our inquiry about Land of Illusion.

“The Ohio Department of Agriculture regulates water amusement rides (not lakes) (such as Kings Island), but does not regulate this type of facility. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends level of bacteria that are allowable for freshwater swimming lakes. This type of facility is not required to submit any water testing to the Butler County General Health District.

“Our staff did however go out (Wednesday) to conduct drowning prevention education with the facility, as we have in the past, and as we do for public swimming pools. We provided them all information given to regular pool operators, and have done this in the past.”

“Though Ohio law does not give us authority to regulate or oversee this type of facility, our staff did visit (Wednesday) anyway, as we have in the past, giving guidance and suggestions. Our staff, as well as all of Butler County are greatly saddened by this tragedy and we extend our sympathies the family and friends of this young woman.”

Advice from health officials:

Do not ever swim alone

Children 14 and under should have adult supervision

If you cannot see into the water, wear a life jacket at all times

Everyone should take a basic swimming class

Complaints against a water park where a 14-year-old drowned earlier this week are piling up, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced Thursday.

Sheriff Jones says several people have contacted his office claiming past and possibly ongoing violations of regulations at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures off Thomas Road in Madison Township.

The alleged violations include failing to have certified lifeguards, enforce life vest rules and have rescue equipment readily available, according to the sheriff.

Mykiara was not wearing a life vest at the time she vanished under the water, Sheriff Jones said.

“The Land of Illusions lifeguard located her at approximately 5:30 p.m.”, about a half hour after she went under, the sheriff wrote in a news release.

According to Land of Illusion’s website, “attendants are not lifeguards.”

The website states:

“Do I need to know how to swim? No, but you are required to a wear a life vest while on the we Wibit or Paddle Board. SWIM AT YOUR OWN RISK – attendants are not lifeguards.”

“We provide life jackets for guests. Everyone is required to wear a life jacket while using the Wibit or Paddle Board. You are encouraged to bring your own life jacket.”

“In our lake that surrounds our large wibit, the water ranges from 2 ft to 10 ft. In our lake that surrounds our kids wibit, the water ranges from 2 ft to 8 ft.”

“All park attendees must sign a waiver - all patrons 17 and under must have a parent or legal guardian. Everyone 18 and over must fill out their own waiver.”

“After this tragedy, the number of complaints has been staggering,” Sheriff Jones says, “and I feel it’s very important to obtain all relevant facts to ensure everything is being done according to regulations and safety guidelines.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Sheriff Jones said he plans to seek assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Mykiara was a freshman in the Middletown school district, where her mother is an employee at one of the schools, according to the superintendent.

No funeral arrangements have been released.

Meanwhile, FOX19 NOW also contacted the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for licensing installations at amusement parks and water parks in the state.

“Amusement rides inspected under Ohio law include mechanical rides, roller coasters, go-karts, water rides at water parks and inflatable devices,” the department’s website states.

But an ODA spokesperson, Shelby Croft, tells FOX19 NOW that they do not license or inspect inflatable devices on lakes such as those at Land of Illusion.

She said there are other amusement installations at the Land of Illusion that are required to be inspected and licensed by ODA, but are not.

“Land of Illusions requested inspections recently to license three other devices (a Euro bungee, rock wall, and inflatable slide) that are operated on the ground,” she wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

“Upon inspection, the facility did not have the required documentation to complete the inspections and receive licenses, and therefore, ODA advised that these devices could not operate. ODA is currently awaiting complete documentation from the company. Once the documentation is secured, ODA will inspect these devices, and permission to operate may be granted.”

The water park closed Wednesday, Land of Illusion officials said in a post on the park’s Facebook page.

“We are fully supporting state and local officials as they investigate the incident,” a park spokesperson wrote. “We would like to thank first responders and all those who participated in the rescue effort. We ask that you join us in sending thoughts and prayers and our deepest condolences to our guest’s family and friends, as well as to the team members and guests who were on site last evening during this tragedy.”

Land of Illusion is saddened to learn of the passing of a young girl at our Aqua Adventure Park yesterday (July 20). Out... Posted by Land of Illusion on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

On Thursday, Land of Illusion said in another Facebook post it “is committed to providing a safe and fun recreation destination for our region.

“We continue to offer thoughts and prayers to the family of the young guest involved in the tragedy on July 20, 2021. We also send our deep appreciation to the team members and first responders who supported the rescue effort,” the Facebook post states.

“Land of Illusion Adventure Park is committed to providing a safe and fun recreation destination for our region. We prioritize guest safety and training for our team and diligently comply with all Ohio regulations governing the activities and offerings available at our Aqua Adventure Park.

“We look forward to supporting and collaborating with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local officials as they continue their investigations following the tragedy.”

We continue to offer thoughts and prayers to the family of the young guest involved in the tragedy on July 20, 2021. We... Posted by Land of Illusion on Thursday, July 22, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.