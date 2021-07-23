Homeless man dies after attack outside OTR Church

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless man hospitalized last week following an attack outside of St. Francis Seraph Church in Over-the-Rhine has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Around 7 a.m. July 16, Cincinnati police say 48-year-old Christopher Eastin was approached from behind by an unknown person.

The person cut Eastin in the face with a knife, according to police. The 48-year-old was taken to the UC Medical Center.

A representative with the Hamilton County Coroner confirmed Friday Eastin has died.

No arrests have been made, but the church said they are working with police to see if the attacker was also a regular guest at the St. Anthony Center.

The incident is not the first time a homeless person has been assaulted in the area.

Just last month, 53-year-old John Barron was shot to death on Goose Alley while he was believed to have been sleeping on the street.

A month before Barron’s murder, Douglas Robinson, who is also homeless, was shot to death on 13th and Walnut in Over-the-Rhine.

