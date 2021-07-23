Man indicted in murders of pregnant girlfriend, newborn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment of the man charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend and newborn baby.

Cincinnati police said Michelle McDonald, 31, was shot and killed by Antonio Wilcox on July 16. Her baby, Aaliyah Marie McCoy, died on July 17.

Police said McDonald was shot in the 1800 block of 1st Ave.

According to Deters, McDonald was at a family party when Wilcox approached her from behind and shot her once in the back of the head.

Many people, including children, saw the shooting happen, Deters said.

McDonald, who was 8 ½ months pregnant with Aaliyah, died immediately and was transported to UC Medical Center.

Police said McDonald’s baby was delivered, however, despite efforts from medical staff and police, the baby died.

“This woman was executed by Wilcox, knowing she was 8 ½ months pregnant. She was treated like garbage and so was the baby. This is pathetic, unacceptable, and obscene,” Deters said. “I am devastated for this family. I cannot even imagine the gut-wrenching pain this loss has caused.”

Family members say Wilcox was the baby’s father.

The two were also in a relationship, according to police.

“Unfortunately, the life lead by Wilcox is becoming more common and acceptable. This would have been his fourth child with four different women. DNA testing is still pending on Aaliyah,” Deters said.

Wilcox, 31, was charged with causing the death of McDonald and baby Aaliyah.

He was charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability.

Wilcox is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $250,000 bond.

If found guilty on all charges he faces life in prison.

Deters said his office will try to bring justice to McDonald’s family.

“This is a tragic loss of life. My office will do everything in our power to deliver justice to the victims’ family,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

