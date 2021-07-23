Contests
ODH: Ohio residents may have been on same plane as passenger with monkeypox

A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria. Health officials are monitoring those who may have been exposed on flights.
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents from Ohio may have been traveling on the same plane with a passenger who recently tested positive for monkeypox.

The Ohio Department of Health said the agency was informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there may have been Ohioans on specific flights that a person with monkeypox was traveling on.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the CDC said the single case of monkeypox in a resident of Texas was confirmed on July 15 after returning from Nigeria in Africa.

The flights taken by the infected individual include:

  • July 8: Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Nigeria) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia)
  • July 9: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia) to Dallas Love Field Airport (Texas)

Officials with the CDC are in the process of contacting passengers that may have had contact with the infected individual.

Monkeypox is rare, but can be a potentially serious viral illness that begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling before progressing to widespread rashes on the face and body.

Infections typically last less than four weeks.

Fortunately, because masks are required in airports and on planes, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the risk of transmitting monkeypox via respiratory droplets is low. 

