Police-involved shooting in Dayton

Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Dayton police said in a tweet early Friday an officer shot a person who tried run over someone at “a boyfriend/girlfriend issue.”
The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, treated and released, according to police.
The incident occurred on Newton Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted.
More details will be released Friday afternoon.
