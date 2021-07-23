Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police-involved shooting in Dayton

Dayton police said in a tweet early Friday an officer shot a person who tried run over someone...
Dayton police said in a tweet early Friday an officer shot a person who tried run over someone at “a boyfriend/girlfriend issue.”(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Dayton police said in a tweet early Friday an officer shot a person who tried run over someone at “a boyfriend/girlfriend issue.”

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, treated and released, according to police.

The incident occurred on Newton Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted.

More details will be released Friday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Macke
Man killed in Westwood shooting was lured out twice by promise of sex, police say
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
President Joe Biden stops to speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
‘He didn’t really answer the question:’ Cincinnati restaurateur who asked Biden about labor shortage not satisfied
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
‘Staggering’ number of complaints about Butler County water park where teen drowned, sheriff says

Latest News

The National Weather Service will start adding potential damage descriptors to all Severe...
NWS to add ‘destructive’ thunderstorm warning to cellphone alerts
Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title
Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title
Cincinnati high school wheelchair team wins national title
Hot Wheels
Veterinarians at Kings Veterinary Hospital are warning dog owners that grain-free diets could...
Veterinarians warn dog owners about diet that could cause heart issues