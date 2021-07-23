Police-involved shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Dayton police said in a tweet early Friday an officer shot a person who tried run over someone at “a boyfriend/girlfriend issue.”

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, treated and released, according to police.

The incident occurred on Newton Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted.

More details will be released Friday afternoon.

