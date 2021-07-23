Sun and clouds today, humidity rising

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good looking Friday forecast keeps us warm and dry today as temperatures rise into the mid 80s. Look for lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon and evening rain chances are slight.

Sunday provides an opportunity for showers or thunderstorms thanks to an approaching cold front. Best chances are early morning and late afternoon.

Humidity levels drop behind the front. Next week, expect near “normal” summertime humidity with a slight increase on Wednesday.

