Sun and clouds today, humidity rising

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good looking Friday forecast keeps us warm and dry today as temperatures rise into the mid 80s. Look for lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon and evening rain chances are slight.

Sunday provides an opportunity for showers or thunderstorms thanks to an approaching cold front. Best chances are early morning and late afternoon.

Humidity levels drop behind the front. Next week, expect near “normal” summertime humidity with a slight increase on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

