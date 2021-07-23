USPS looks to fill more than 200 openings during July job fairs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Postal Service is looking to fill 210 open positions throughout the Cincinnati area.

The open positions consist of city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants and postal support employees.

Starting salaries range from $16.87 to $18.69 per hour.

To fill the positions, the USPS is hosting two upcoming job fairs.

July 28 - Groesbeck Branch, 8721 Colerain Ave., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

July 29 - Westwood Branch, 3336 Harrison Ave., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass a background investigation and medical assessment.

For more information on jobs with the USPS, click here.

