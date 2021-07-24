Contests
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say

A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a speeding driver crashed into her car in Springfield Township Saturday morning.

Springfield Township police say 51-year-old Yvette Smith died after the driver, 24-year-old Andre Christopher, her at the intersection of Galbraith and Winton Roads around 8:30 a.m.

Police say they saw a vehicle on West North Bend Road and Daly Road driving at 80 mph. Officers attempted to stop Christopher, but he ignored them and then continued onto Kipling Avenue where officers then lost him, police said.

About 10 minutes later, other officers spotted the car traveling 100 mph east on Galbraith Road near Hamilton Avenue. It then crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Winton Roads.

Police say Christopher attempted to flee on foot, but was then arrested.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Police say Christopher is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, obstructing official business, and driving with a suspended license.

This is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 729-1300.

