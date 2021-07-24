Contests
Family keeps man’s memory alive 5 years after mysterious shooting death

Bobbie Odneal died in South Cumminsville in 2016. Little has been released about the case since then.
((Source: WIS))
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Bobbie Odneal is working to keep his memory alive five years after he was shot to death in South Cumminsville.

Odneal was one of two people to die in a quadruple shooting on Beekman Street near Millvale Court in 2016.

Little has been released on the case. Police say there have been no arrests, and they have no suspect information either.

Odneal’s sister, Kianna Odneal, and her children are left to remember the man without the closure an explanation can provide.

“Bobbie was a wild child,” said Kianna. “He was the person that always had the best prayer on Thanksgiving. Nobody could ever cover his prayers.”

Kianna took her children to a balloon release to remember Odneal on Friday.

“Around this time, and [around] his birthday, it always messes with me, because we celebrated together,” she said.

As the balloons floated away, they thought about their favorite memories of Odneal.

“He had a spirit that lifted the world,” she said. “Like when he come in the room, Bobbie in the room! Bob-o! Bob-o! That’s what it was when Bobbie came around. It was always smiles and giggles. He always made everybody laugh.”

Now Kianna wants folks to stop the violence.

“Put the guns down,” she said. “Stop taking our Black fathers away from their children and their mothers.”

If you have any information about Odneal’s shooting death, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

