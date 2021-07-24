Contests
Liam Castellanos picks child cancer charity for proceeds of All-Star Game shirt

CincyShirts began printing this Liam Castellanos original design days after the 7-year-old's...
CincyShirts began printing this Liam Castellanos original design days after the 7-year-old's father wore it in show-stopping fashion at the MLB All-Star Game.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A week after CincyShirts began printing Liam Castellanos’ shirt design, the 7-year-old has decided on a charity to which a portion of the shirt sale proceeds will go.

“Liam chose a children’s charity!” Michelle Castellanos, Liam’s grandmother, said in a tweet. “The Dragonfly Foundation: Helping pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients and their families.”

Weeks ago, Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, Liam’s father, wore the show-stealing shirt on the so-called “purple carpet” at the 2021 All-Star Game.

CincyShirts started printing the shirts days later, but Liam had one stipulation.

“He’s a little Picasso and we wanted to show that off and do something good for the community,” CincyShirts employee Nicholas Johnson said. “He’s going to give a portion of the proceeds to a charity of his choice.”

Now we know.

The Dragonfly Foundation helps in the fight against pediatric cancer by supporting patients and families when they need it most.

Find out more about the foundation’s programs on its website.

