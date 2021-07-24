Police searching for missing woman with dementia

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman suffering from dementia who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Diane Hafford, 67, went missing from her home in the 3600 block of Trimble Ave.

She was last seen walking on Trimble towards Dana around 10 a.m.

Police describe her as a black female between 5′2″ and 5′4″ and around 140 lbs and was wearing her hair in a braided bun with a tie-dye scrunchie and had on a black shirt and black pants.

