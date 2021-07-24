Contests
Rose Lavelle scores her first Olympic goal to give Team USA 1-0 lead vs. New Zealand

United States Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's soccer...
United States Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.(Martin Mejia | Associated Press)
By Dave Clark
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Rose Lavelle, who starred for Cincinnati United Premier and Mount Notre Dame High School, scored her first-ever goal in the Olympics - and Team USA’s first of the Tokyo Olympics - during a match Saturday against New Zealand at Saitama Stadium.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say that Lavelle’s goal gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Lindsey Horan scored in the 45th minute to make it a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Lavelle was replaced by Sam Mewis in the 68th minute.

Last month, Lavelle, 26, shook off the rust of a lengthy layoff and starred in the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 win against the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

In May, Lavelle left Manchester City of the Women’s Soccer League and returned to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to play for OL Reign, which acquired her rights in a trade with the Washington Spirit last year.

Lavelle scored the only goal in USWNT’s 1-0 win against Canada in a SheBelieves Cup soccer match in Orlando.

Lavelle was in New York City for a ticker-tape parade last year to celebrate USWNT’s FIFA Women’s World Cup title when she tweeted that video of Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden hippo Fiona reminded Lavelle of her own halftime hydration routine.

Lavelle scored the team’s second goal during USWNT’s win in the final against the Netherlands, earning the Bronze Ball - given to the tournament’s third-most outstanding player.

