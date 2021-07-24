Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warm weekend - Storms return tomorrow

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday the humidity will start off at a nice level but begin to increase late in the day. Sunday looks like a steamy, hot and showery day.

A cold front will generate scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday and behind the front humidity levels will drop off again.

Next week looks to have normal to delightful humidity levels Monday through Wednesday with a jump upward Thursday and Friday ahead of and near the next cold front. Then it is back to pleasant conditions Friday night next week.

Showers will be hard to find Saturday but and they will be scattered Sunday from early morning into early evening. It looks like the rain chances end Sunday evening followed by a dry stretch that will last into Thursday early morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Will $300 weekly unemployment benefits return in Ohio?
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
ODH: Ohio residents may have been on same plane as passenger with monkeypox
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Unsafe and dangerous’: Health district received complaint about water park same day teen died
Keyanta “Tay” Gardner (left) and Christian “Boog” Beasley (right)
2 face murder indictments in New Richmond man’s homicide
Luke Macke
Man killed in Westwood shooting was lured out twice by promise of sex, police say

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Hot and Dry Saturday, Steamy, Hot and Showery Sunday
Hot and Dry Saturday, Steamy, Hot and Showery Sunday
Hot and Dry Saturday, Steamy, Hot and Showery Sunday
What to Wear
What to Wear
What to Wear Feb. 19
What to Wear Feb. 19