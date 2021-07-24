Warm weekend - Storms return tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday the humidity will start off at a nice level but begin to increase late in the day. Sunday looks like a steamy, hot and showery day.

A cold front will generate scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday and behind the front humidity levels will drop off again.

Next week looks to have normal to delightful humidity levels Monday through Wednesday with a jump upward Thursday and Friday ahead of and near the next cold front. Then it is back to pleasant conditions Friday night next week.

Showers will be hard to find Saturday but and they will be scattered Sunday from early morning into early evening. It looks like the rain chances end Sunday evening followed by a dry stretch that will last into Thursday early morning.

