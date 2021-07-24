Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Watch party held for Cincinnati soccer player Rose Lavelle at Silverton bar

A Rose Lavelle watch party was held at a bar in Silverton Saturday.
A Rose Lavelle watch party was held at a bar in Silverton Saturday.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Lavelle family and Yuengling hosted a watch party for Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle at a sports bar in Silverton as she played her first Olympic soccer match with the U.S. women’s soccer team Saturday.

The Rose Lavelle watch party was held at the MVP Sports Bar and Grille at 7:30 a.m.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Lavelle scored her first Olympic goal against New Zealand.

One person says that they drove from out of town to support the Lavelle and the team.

“This is pretty cool, I just rolled in from Columbus,” a fan said.

The event was held by the Lavelle family to help cheer on the women’s U.S. soccer team.

U.S. won the match against New Zealand, according to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX and CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Will $300 weekly unemployment benefits return in Ohio?
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
ODH: Ohio residents may have been on same plane as passenger with monkeypox
Prosecutors recently busted a check fruad scheme targeting banks including Fifth Third Bank in...
Large, sophisticated check fraud scheme busted by Hamilton County prosecutors
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Unsafe and dangerous’: Health district received complaint about water park same day teen died
Keyanta “Tay” Gardner (left) and Christian “Boog” Beasley (right)
2 face murder indictments in New Richmond man’s homicide

Latest News

United States Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's soccer...
Rose Lavelle scores her first Olympic goal to give Team USA 1-0 lead vs. New Zealand
Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title
Cincinnati wheelchair basketball team caps undefeated season with national title
Cincinnati high school wheelchair team wins national title
Hot Wheels
The Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium. Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
Bengals announce Ring of Honor inductees