Watch party held for Cincinnati soccer player Rose Lavelle at Silverton bar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Lavelle family and Yuengling hosted a watch party for Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle at a sports bar in Silverton as she played her first Olympic soccer match with the U.S. women’s soccer team Saturday.

The Rose Lavelle watch party was held at the MVP Sports Bar and Grille at 7:30 a.m.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Lavelle scored her first Olympic goal against New Zealand.

One person says that they drove from out of town to support the Lavelle and the team.

“This is pretty cool, I just rolled in from Columbus,” a fan said.

The event was held by the Lavelle family to help cheer on the women’s U.S. soccer team.

U.S. won the match against New Zealand, according to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

